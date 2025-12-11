Trump "disappointed" with both Ukraine and Russia. He wants action, not talk, - White House

US President Donald Trump is "extremely disappointed" with both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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The US wants an end to the war

According to her, the Trump administration is constantly working to accelerate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

"Trump is extremely disappointed with both sides in this war. He is tired of meetings for the sake of meetings. He no longer wants talk, he wants action. The administration has spent more than 30 hours in the last few weeks alone meeting and communicating with the Russians, Ukrainians and Europeans," Leavitt said.

Read more: For 90 minutes, Italian PM urged Zelenskyy to make concessions and accept Trump’s terms – media

Peace talks

"If there is a real chance to sign a peace deal, if we feel that these meetings are worth the time of the US representative this weekend, then we will send a representative. It is still unclear whether we believe that real peace is possible and that we can really move forward," the White House added.

Read more: Several sensitive details need to be resolved for peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - White House