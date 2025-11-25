Several sensitive details need to be resolved for peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - White House

The United States has made "significant progress" toward a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Now, "a few sensitive but not insurmountable details" need to be worked out.

According to Censor.NET, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt wrote about this on social media platform X.

Peace agreement

According to her, over the past week, the US has "made significant progress toward concluding a peace agreement, involving both Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations."

"There are several sensitive but not insurmountable details that need to be resolved and will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," Levitt added.

Read more: Europe will work with the US peace plan. There will be no alternative, - Starmer

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