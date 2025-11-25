Several sensitive details need to be resolved for peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia, - White House
The United States has made "significant progress" toward a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Now, "a few sensitive but not insurmountable details" need to be worked out.
According to Censor.NET, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt wrote about this on social media platform X.
Peace agreement
According to her, over the past week, the US has "made significant progress toward concluding a peace agreement, involving both Ukraine and Russia in the negotiations."
"There are several sensitive but not insurmountable details that need to be resolved and will require further negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States," Levitt added.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations began in Geneva between the Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
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