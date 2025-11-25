Europe will work with the US peace plan. There will be no alternative, - Starmer

European countries will focus on working on the peace plan proposed by the United States. There are currently no plans to develop a separate, alternative initiative.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

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Starmer said that at the G20 summit, which took place in South Africa on 20-21 November, there was an intense discussion on the US peace plan with the participation of "a number of key allies" - France and Germany, as well as key allies from the "coalition of the determined".

"A firm consensus was reached that we should work with the existing text, even though some parts of it are unacceptable, but other parts are essential, rather than with a different text," the prime minister noted.

According to him, this was the process that took place in Geneva during the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations.

Read more: Ukraine agrees to peace deal, only details left to settle – CBS News

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