Europe will work with the US peace plan. There will be no alternative, - Starmer
European countries will focus on working on the peace plan proposed by the United States. There are currently no plans to develop a separate, alternative initiative.
This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.
Starmer said that at the G20 summit, which took place in South Africa on 20-21 November, there was an intense discussion on the US peace plan with the participation of "a number of key allies" - France and Germany, as well as key allies from the "coalition of the determined".
"A firm consensus was reached that we should work with the existing text, even though some parts of it are unacceptable, but other parts are essential, rather than with a different text," the prime minister noted.
According to him, this was the process that took place in Geneva during the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations began in Geneva between the Ukrainian and US delegations on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
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