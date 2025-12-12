Zelenskyy does not support US plan to end war, - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the Ukrainian president's entourage supports the US peace plan. However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself does not approve of it.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

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"I thought we were very close to reaching an agreement with Russia. I thought we were very close to reaching an agreement with Ukraine. In fact, with the exception of President Zelenskyy himself, his people like the draft agreement," the White House chief emphasised.

Trump confirmed that the draft peace plan has "four or five points," including those providing for the division of territories.

The US president recalled his business experience and noted that ending the war in Ukraine is "a thousand times more difficult" than concluding a real estate deal.

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US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:

the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from part of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;

limiting or reducing Ukraine's armed forces - the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;

renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the United States;

equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (the legalisation of a structure associated with the Russian church is mentioned);

providing Ukraine with security guarantees - similar to the provisions that countries protected from attack have if an agreement is concluded.

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