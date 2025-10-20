Putin operates 1,400 tankers in his "shadow fleet"

Russia operates a "shadow fleet" of about 1,400 vessels that the Kremlin uses to bypass Western sanctions and continue selling oil, according to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

She said these ships not only enable Russia to profit from fuel exports but also pose serious risks to maritime safety and the environment.

EU experts warn that part of this fleet may also be used for hybrid operations — such as launching drones or conducting espionage.

There are suspicions that some of these vessels have already been involved in such activities, including during recent incidents in Denmark, when drone activity temporarily disrupted operations at Copenhagen Airport.

Kallas stressed that this fleet effectively finances Russia’s war against Ukraine. She called for tighter oversight and closer cooperation with countries whose flags these ships operate under. The EU is considering authorizing naval forces to inspect such tankers in international waters.

Since June 2025, the "shadow fleet" has been monitored by three EU naval missions, including Operation Aspides, in which Germany participates. The operation’s main goal is to protect commercial vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemeni Houthis.

