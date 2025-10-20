Zelenskyy: "We are close to possible end to war"

Ukraine, together with its international partners, is closer to a possible end to the war with Russia. This is primarily due to the efforts of US President Donald Trump.

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stressed that the situation in Ukraine has no analogues in the world, and its scale is much larger than other armed conflicts.

"I don't want to humiliate or exaggerate this or that country, but we cannot compare what is happening in the Middle East with what is happening here. This is a completely different scale of war. It is a different story," he said.

At the same time, the President said that the prerequisites for real progress towards peace had recently emerged.

"We are close to a possible end to the war. I am telling you for sure. This does not mean that it will definitely end, but President Trump has achieved a lot in the Middle East, and on this wave, he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, a powerful political request for ending the war is being formed in international negotiations.

