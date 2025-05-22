Logistics in Mediterranean is quite complicated for Russian Federation - Ukrainian Navy

For the Russian fleet in the Mediterranean, given the closed Bosphorus, logistics is quite difficult.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Now logistics for the Russians, given the closed Bosporus, is quite difficult in the Mediterranean. Yes, they show their presence, sometimes called a "flag demonstration," and of course, they will return here. But it is virtually impossible for the Russians to use the fleet for this purpose, as before," he said.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Pletenchuk said, the Russians are "slowly moving to the exit."

"Of course, it became a problem for them that they were "asked", apparently, from their now former base in Tartus (in Syria - Ed.), which they had been building for half a century, but we are seeing actions that indicate that they are still forced to leave it. They have places to bunker there, that is, to enter ports - Algeria, Egypt, but... these are not military bases," the spokesman explained.

Now, he noted, the Russians will have to bypass Europe and go to the Mediterranean across the Atlantic to fulfill the task set by their leadership.

"Because, unfortunately, they are also trying to promote their interests in Africa... but it is becoming quite expensive and time-consuming," the spokesman added.

