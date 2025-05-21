Trump on ending war: U.S. is trying to help, but it’s not our business — it’s up to Ukraine and Russia

US leader Donald Trump announced progress in ending the war in Ukraine after his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 19 May.

He said this during the visit of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Washington, D.C., reports Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

Trump said that the US is trying to help end the war started by Russia against Ukraine, although it is "none of their business".

"It's not our people, it's not our soldiers. It's Ukraine and it's Russia. But if we can save 5,000 souls, we will do it. You know? We're pretty good at it, but it's a really bad situation," the US president said.

Trump also expressed surprise that in late April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited South Africa and met with President Ramaphosa.

Read more: Tusk: Involvement of Poland, France, Germany, England, Italy and United States is key to imposing sanctions against Russia

South African President Ramaphosa replied to Trump that in this way, President Zelenskyy is trying to involve as many countries as possible in ending the war and the peace process.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose sanctions against Russia, as he is seeking to conclude a number of commercial agreements with Russia. He also intends to distance himself from the negotiation process.

Read more: Trump wants to see ceasefire as soon as possible - White House