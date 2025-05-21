Tusk: Involvement of Poland, France, Germany, England, Italy and United States is key to imposing sanctions against Russia
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the involvement of Poland, France, Germany, England, Italy and the United States is key in the sanctions process against Russia.
According to Censor.NET, Tusk wrote about this on the social network X.
"President Zelenskyy informed me in a telephone conversation about the recent ceasefire talks and the conditions for future peace, as well as the work on new sanctions against Russia. The involvement of Poland, France, Germany, England, Italy and the United States is key in this process," Tusk wrote.
