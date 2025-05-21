7 494 49
Kremlin propagandist Mardan proposes abolishing pensions in Russia: "If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age; if not, you would die". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan proposes to abolish pensions in Russia to improve the demographic situation.
According to Censor.NET, he said this on his political show on state television. According to the propagandist, in the absence of a pension, Russians will be forced to give birth to more children out of desperation.
"If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age, if not, you would die," Mardan said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password