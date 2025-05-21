Kremlin propagandist Mardan proposes abolishing pensions in Russia: "If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age; if not, you would die". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Sergei Mardan proposes to abolish pensions in Russia to improve the demographic situation.

According to Censor.NET, he said this on his political show on state television. According to the propagandist, in the absence of a pension, Russians will be forced to give birth to more children out of desperation.

"If you gave birth to children, you would have something to eat in your old age, if not, you would die," Mardan said.

