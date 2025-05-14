ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9693 visitors online
News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas Russian propaganda
36 391 35

Kremlin propagandists on future of occupied territories: "Azarov will take charge, filtration camps will appear, and Chekists will operate there for years". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandists dream of bringing Mykola Azarov back to lead the occupied territories and of establishing filtration camps.

According to Censor.NET, Putin loyalists are openly discussing these plans on Russian television.

"In filtration camps, people will be scanned through and through, and Chekists will be working there for years," said one supporter of Putin’s policies.

See more: 3 billion of Ukraine’s non-existent debt to Russian Defense Ministry: Kyiv Commercial Court Judge is served with notice of suspicion of treason. PHOTO

Author: 

Azarov Mykola (115) Kremlin (128) occupation (1924) propaganda (439)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 