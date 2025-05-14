Kremlin propagandists dream of bringing Mykola Azarov back to lead the occupied territories and of establishing filtration camps.

According to Censor.NET, Putin loyalists are openly discussing these plans on Russian television.

"In filtration camps, people will be scanned through and through, and Chekists will be working there for years," said one supporter of Putin’s policies.

