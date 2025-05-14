Kremlin propagandists on future of occupied territories: "Azarov will take charge, filtration camps will appear, and Chekists will operate there for years". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandists dream of bringing Mykola Azarov back to lead the occupied territories and of establishing filtration camps.
According to Censor.NET, Putin loyalists are openly discussing these plans on Russian television.
"In filtration camps, people will be scanned through and through, and Chekists will be working there for years," said one supporter of Putin’s policies.
