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Russian Ministry of Transport: "Ukraine attacked Russian gas tanker in Mediterranean Sea with naval drones from Libyan coast". VIDEO
The Russian Ministry of Transport claims that Ukrainian unmanned boats attacked a Russian gas tanker in the Mediterranean Sea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
Details
"All 30 crew members of the 'Arctic Metagaz' have been rescued," the Russian side assured.
The agency claims that the tanker "Arctic Metagaz", which was sailing with cargo from the port of Murmansk, was attacked by Ukrainian unmanned boats off the coast of Libya.
The published footage shows a fire on the gas tanker.
The Ukrainian side has not commented on the situation. No further information is available at this time.
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