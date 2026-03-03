Russian gas carrier Arctic Metagaz is on fire off coast of Libya in Mediterranean Sea. VIDEO

Footage of a burning Russian gas carrier has been published online.

As reported by Censor.NET, the fire broke out off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea.

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An LNG tanker flying the Russian flag caught fire, and the fate of its crew is currently unknown.

The vessel in question is the Arctic Metagaz, which is under U.S. and UK sanctions, Reuters reports.

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