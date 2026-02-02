Hungary has filed lawsuit with EU Court over ban on Russian gas imports, - Szijjártó

Hungary has filed a lawsuit with the Court of Justice of the European Union seeking to repeal the REPowerEU Regulation, which prohibits the import of Russian energy resources, including gas, into the EU.

This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, according to Censor.NET.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that Budapest demands the annulment of the regulation, as it considers it to be contrary to the basic norms of the European Union.

The lawsuit is based on three key arguments:

Firstly, according to Budapest, a ban on energy imports can only be imposed as part of a sanctions policy, which requires a unanimous decision by all member states, whereas REPowerEU was adopted as a trade policy instrument.

Secondly, the Hungarian side emphasizes that EU treaties explicitly enshrine the right of each member state to independently determine its energy sources and suppliers.

The third argument cited by Szijjártó was the principle of energy solidarity, which, according to him, obliges the EU to guarantee energy security for all countries in the bloc. Hungary believes that the ban on Russian gas imports violates this principle and poses risks to its energy security.

Read more: EU has finally approved ban on Russian gas imports until end of 2027

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