EU has finally approved ban on Russian gas imports until end of 2027

The countries of the European Union have finally approved a plan to ban Russian gas imports.

This is stated on the website of the European Council, reports Censor.NET.

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The decision was made at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. Hungary and Slovakia voted against it, but the document was supported by a qualified majority of 72% of EU member states, representing 65% of the bloc's population.

According to the regulations, imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas into the EU will be banned six weeks after the law comes into force. At the same time, a transition period is provided for existing contracts.

Read more: EU ambassadors agree on gradual phase-out of Russian gas: two countries oppose

The plan stipulates that the EU will completely stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas by the end of 2026 and piped gas by 30 September 2027. In case of difficulties with filling gas storage facilities, countries are allowed to postpone the ban until 1 November 2027 at the latest.

Penalties for individuals and legal entities are provided for violations of the rules. In addition, the European Union will check the country of gas production before granting permission to import it into the bloc.

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What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the EU had agreed on new sanctions against Russia.

It was also noted that the European Union had agreed on a faster than previously planned gradual phase-out of Russian gas, seeking to completely sever ties with its former key energy supplier.

Read more: Lithuania wants Ukraine to become member of EU by 2030, - Nausėda