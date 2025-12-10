EU ambassadors agree on gradual phase-out of Russian gas: two countries oppose
During the COREPER I meeting in Brussels, EU ambassadors agreed on the text of the RePowerEU regulation, which provides for the phased cessation of Russian gas imports.
This was announced by a spokesperson for the Danish Presidency of the Council of the EU, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Compromise on reducing procurement
"COREPER I confirmed the agreement on the final compromise text and will then, as usual, inform the European Parliament," the spokesperson said.
It has been reported that all EU member states except two have agreed to a compromise on REPowerEU.
The spokesperson emphasized the importance of the compromise reached, as this legislation, unlike sanctions, means a permanent ban on Russian gas and includes strong mechanisms to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations.
When will the agreement come into force?
The text of the agreement will be published later today, the spokesperson added.
The regulation will enter into force the day after its publication in the EU's official journal, and the ban on Russian gas imports will take effect in six weeks.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that the EU had agreed on new sanctions against Russia.
- It was also noted that the European Union agreed to phase out Russian gas faster than previously planned, seeking to completely sever ties with its former key energy supplier.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password