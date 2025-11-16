Agreement between Ukraine and Greece on gas will help us get through winter, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
During their meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek President Konstantinos Tsatsalas discussed energy cooperation, in particular the gas agreement.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Energy cooperation
"This winter under Russian drones, missiles, and daily strikes is a great challenge for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. And I am very glad that over the past few months we have been working with Greece on bilateral agreements to support Ukraine's energy security," the statement said.
Zelenskyy emphasised that a good result has now been achieved.
"Today, during our meeting with Greek President Konstantinos Tsatsos, we discussed energy cooperation, namely the agreement between Ukraine and Greece on gas, which will help us get through the winter," he said.
Other issues
In addition, the presidents discussed partnership in joint projects, diplomatic work, the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia and the use of frozen Russian assets, the participation of Greek businesses in the reconstruction of Ukraine, and joint efforts to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
"Throughout the full-scale Russian invasion, Greece has been helping Ukraine. Thank you for this unwavering support," the president added.
What preceded
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had prepared an agreement with Greece on gas supplies for our country.
- Today, 16 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began an official visit to Greece.
- Ukraine and Greece have signed an agreement on the sale of natural gas, which will help stabilise Ukraine's energy network.
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