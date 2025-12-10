EU agrees new sanctions against Russia – media

Permanent representatives of the EU member states agreed on Wednesday to introduce new sanctions against Russia.

This was reported on X by Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Liberty, as cited by Censor.NET.

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According to him, the EU will impose restrictions on nine individuals and entities that are helping Russia’s "shadow fleet". In addition, another 43 vessels from this fleet will be added to the sanctions list.

The ambassadors also agreed to apply sanctions to 12 individuals and two organisations that they believe are destabilising the European Union. These include officers of Russia’s military intelligence, members of the Valdai Club, as well as citizens of the United States, France and Switzerland who cooperate with Russia.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Wadephul said that the EU’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia would be finalised soon.

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