A soldier from the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated an invader in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier was struck by a ‘Baba Yaga’ strike drone whilst riding a motorbike.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Ukrainian pilot decapitated the invader with a direct hit.

The brigade published the footage on its Telegram channel.

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