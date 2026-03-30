6 058 11
Soldier from 25th Brigade struck occupier in head with payload dropped from "Baba Yaga" drone. VIDEO
A soldier from the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Assault Brigade eliminated an invader in the Pokrovsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier was struck by a ‘Baba Yaga’ strike drone whilst riding a motorbike.
The Ukrainian pilot decapitated the invader with a direct hit.
The brigade published the footage on its Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password