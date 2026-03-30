AFU have already liberated 480 sq km in Oleksandrivka direction. Russia’s plans thwarted – Syrskyi

Ukrainian troops have seized the initiative in the Oleksandrivka direction, where 480 square kilometres of territory have already been liberated as a result of an offensive operation.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in an interview with ICTV, Censor.NET reports.

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Oleksandrivka direction

He noted that from 1 March 2026, the Russians had planned to launch a large-scale offensive on virtually all 13 main directions, but before that, the enemy had been forced to change its plans and redeploy part of its forces and assets from the Pokrovsk and Ocheretyne directions to the Oleksandrivka direction.

"The success lies precisely in liberating territory. As of today, this stands at 480 square kilometres. This exceeds the results we had during the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation. If you remember, during that operation we liberated more than 430 square kilometres of territory," Syrskyi

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The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that the plans of the Russian command in 2025 had been thwarted, so the occupiers were unable to carry them out.

What is the situation near Pokrovsk?

At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that the Russian occupiers had "captured" Pokrovsk six or seven times. According to him, this had been happening since September 2024. That was when the Russians first announced that they would take Pokrovsk on 30 September.

But as of today, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line in the Pokrovsk direction, including on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, Syrskyi added.

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