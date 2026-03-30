Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine has established Command of Direct Air Defence Forces to combat "shaheds", - Syrskyi. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are developing new, effective methods to counter enemy attack drones.

He announced this on Facebook, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are drawing conclusions from the latest massive attacks by enemy 'shaheds'. The enemy is changing tactics — we are adapting our actions accordingly and developing new effective ways to counter attack drones. We are increasing the number of interceptor drone crews and intensifying the training of military personnel. These and other issues were discussed during a working meeting on countering enemy drones," he said.

Read more: "Small" air defense sets record: over 10,000 Russian UAVs shot down by interceptor drones, - Ministry of Defense

The Air Defence Unmanned Systems Command has been reorganised

To strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities, towns and critical infrastructure, we are also implementing organisational changes.

In March, the Air Defence Unmanned Systems Command was reorganised into the Air Defence Forces Command.

The Command operates as part of the Ukrainian Air Force and is responsible for the development and deployment of "light air defence", the modernisation of equipment and the training of personnel.

Currently, this unit is acquiring operational capabilities and is taking delivery of designated forces and equipment.

Read more: Ukraine can produce 2,000 interceptor drones day – Zelenskyy

The work of interceptor drones

In March, the number of combat sorties by interceptor drones and the number of targets destroyed increased by almost 55% compared to February.

Since the start of spring, our interceptor UAVs have already destroyed over 2,300 enemy aerial targets.

Ukrainian-made drones are proving to be the most effective. We are ready to share this experience with our international partners.

At the same time, we need to further increase the number of interceptor UAVs, particularly those equipped with automatic guidance systems. The enemy is not ceasing its attacks — on the contrary, it is ramping up production, modernising its drones and refining their deployment.

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Efforts to destroy enemy drones

Since the beginning of March, our helicopters have destroyed 379 enemy attack drones. Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and separate anti-aircraft machine-gun battalions are also effectively engaging targets.

I have heard a report on the implementation of the project for anti-drone protection of key administrative centres in the regions.

We are paying particular attention to the implementation of artificial intelligence and increasing the level of automation in the use of air defence systems — both for interceptor drones and for airborne and ground-based firepower.

"New complex challenges lie ahead. We are holding our ground and preparing to repel the next attacks. We are defending what is most precious – Ukraine’s independence and the lives of our citizens. I thank every soldier for their daily combat duty. Glory to Ukraine!", said Syrskyi.

Read more: Syrskyi visited southern direction of front: We are holding back enemy in number of settlements. PHOTOS