Syrskyi visited southern direction of front: We are holding back enemy in number of settlements. PHOTOS

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the southern sector of the front, where intense fighting is currently underway.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy continues to put pressure on our defensive positions. We are holding back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrne, Olenokostyantynivka, and others—there are about 20 combat engagements every day," he noted.

Read: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Gnativ: a series of new operations were agreed upon

Meeting with the commanders

Syrskyi held a meeting with the commanders of assault and airborne assault units and formations engaged in active defense in designated sectors.

"During the meetings, I listened to reports on the current situation and outstanding issues. I discussed with the commanders their views on how to improve the situation and options for further action."

We are monitoring the redeployment of the enemy’s additional forces and assets and neutralizing the enemy.

On site, he issued instructions to provide additional ammunition and logistical support to the units.

"I thank the commanders for their innovative decisions on the battlefield and for saving the lives of our soldiers. I thank all service members for their resilience and dedication," concluded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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