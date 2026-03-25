Ministry of Defence is preparing changes to mobilisation process and AWOL, — Fedorov
Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov held a closed-door meeting with assault troops and infantrymen from 13 units currently fighting on the front lines.
He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
He noted that sergeants and soldiers are serving in the Donetsk, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.
They discussed the issues
According to Fedorov, the issues raised included the length of time spent at their posts, the difficulty of movements in and out of the area, logistical challenges amid constant drone attacks, manpower shortages, the quality of training for service members, the supply of drones and necessary equipment, morale, and communications on the front lines
"Together, we conducted a stress test of the measures being prepared by the Ministry of Defense team for the army. Specifically, these include key changes to the mobilization process and the AWOL, as well as specific approaches for assault troops and infantry regarding terms of service and pay. This will be a package of specific projects designed to systematically change the situation.
At the President’s direction, we are working together with the military to increase Russian losses and strengthen our frontline positions.
What happened before?
- Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the ministry is working on a comprehensive reform of mobilization.
- President Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine might transition its army from conscription to a contract-based system, but this would require financial assistance from Europe.
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