Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 116 times – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on Monday, March 23, 116 combat engagements have taken place on the front line.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Prohres, Holyshivske, Hirky, Kozache, Starykove and Shpyl in the Sumy region came under attack. Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv region was also shelled.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place today. In addition, the enemy carried out 42 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, one of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Starytsia.

near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Starytsia. In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on Ukrainian positions near Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka and Bohuslavka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Read more: Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy made one attempt to improve its position near Dibrova but was unsuccessful.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults near Yampil, Platonivka and Riznykivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out thirteen offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk and toward Novopavlivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seventeen enemy assaults in the Pokrovsk direction near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and toward Novooleksandrivka and Svitne. One engagement remains ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out seven offensive actions near Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirskе and Zlahoda. Areas near Ivanivka, Pokrovske and Oleksandrivka were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Read more: Two Buk air defence systems, areas where enemy personnel are concentrated and key facilities of Russian occupiers have been struck, – General Staff. PHOTOS

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, thirteen attacks took place near Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka and Myrne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Huliaipilske and Dolynka.

near Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka and Myrne. The enemy launched airstrikes near Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Huliaipilske and Dolynka. In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions were recorded. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one combat engagement took place.

No significant changes have been observed in other directions, and no enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.

Read more: Enemy command post and repair unit of Russian Federation were hit, - General Staff