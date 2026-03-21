Enemy command post and repair unit of Russian Federation were hit, - General Staff
On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an enemy command post belonging to a unit of the "Rubicon" center (Mariupol, temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.
The repair unit was hit
In addition, as reported, a Russian Army repair unit (Khliborobne, temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region) and a command and observation post of the occupying forces (Paraskoviivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region) were hit.
The extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy's losses are being assessed.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy military targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and within the Russian Federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete halt," the General Staff emphasizes.
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