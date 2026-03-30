Losses on battlefield should be tracked so commanders begin to understand causes – Butusov

Loss accounting on the front line should become the basis for analysis across many of our units and formations.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, commander of the unmanned systems platoon of the Khartiia Brigade, Censor.NET reports.

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"Just as drones are accounted for, people must be accounted for as well. All the capabilities for this exist. As soon as we start recording the causes of losses, commanders with the highest losses will begin to ask themselves: 'Why is this happening? What are the reasons? Why is it that in one sector, under difficult conditions, where no fewer enemy troops are being killed, our losses are significantly lower? And in the neighboring sector, losses are occurring without results," he stressed.

According to Butusov, the Ministry of Defense is already compiling such statistics.

"There are very interesting, very important, and very unpleasant details there that should become the basis for analysis across many of our units and formations. That is, a loss ratio that needs to be corrected," he concluded.

Read more: We still do not have planned use of troops across all sections of front, and this is main cause of losses – Butusov