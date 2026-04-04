ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9576 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
4 123 16

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,302,370 people (+1,110 per day), 11,835 tanks, 39,378 artillery systems, 24,344 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Over 1.3 million occupiers have been eliminated since the beginning of the war

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,302,370 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 3, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,302,370 (+1,110) people
  • tanks – 11,835 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,344 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 39,378 (+85) units
  • MLRS – 1,716 (+3) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,338 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 217,016 (+2,387) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+26) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 87,149 (+199) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,109 (+0) units

Read more: 128 combat engagements recorded since start of day on frontline, 30 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати ворога

Author: 

Russian Army (12166) Armed Forces HQ (5357) liquidation (3110) elimination (7590)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 