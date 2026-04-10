Russians shelled 36 settlements in Kherson region: 9 people were injured, including 1 child

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Towns and villages under attack

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Chervonyi Yar, Stepanivka, Mykilsk, Novoraysk, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Molodizhne, Tomyna Balka, Antonivka, Sadove, Veletenske, Chornobaivka, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Khreshchenivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Honcharne, Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Lvove, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka, Tyahynka, Chervonyi Mayak, Inzhenerne, Liubymivka, Tyaginka, and the city of Kherson.

Where did the occupiers strike?

Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging five high-rise buildings and six private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a gas station, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were injured, including 1 child.

Yesterday, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,308,670 personnel (+1,130 in past 24 hours), 11,848 tanks, 39,734 artillery systems, and 24,375 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS