Russians shelled 36 settlements in Kherson region: 9 people were injured, including 1 child
Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have continued to launch attacks on settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Towns and villages under attack
Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Shyroka Balka, Chervonyi Yar, Stepanivka, Mykilsk, Novoraysk, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Molodizhne, Tomyna Balka, Antonivka, Sadove, Veletenske, Chornobaivka, Novodmytrivka, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Khreshchenivka, Burhunka, Vesele, Honcharne, Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Lvove, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novotyahynka, Tokarivka, Tyahynka, Chervonyi Mayak, Inzhenerne, Liubymivka, Tyaginka, and the city of Kherson.
Where did the occupiers strike?
Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging five high-rise buildings and six private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a gas station, and private vehicles.
As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were injured, including 1 child.
Yesterday, five people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.
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