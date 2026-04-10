Despite claims of "ceasefire," Russia may be preparing provocations: SSU urges Ukrainians to remain vigilant at Easter. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has urged citizens to remain vigilant when attending mass events during Easter.

This was reported by the Security Service’s press centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Despite statements by the aggressor state about the so-called ‘ceasefire,’ enemy special services have not abandoned their plans, continue working against Ukraine, and are resorting to information and psychological special operations, provocations, terrorist attacks, and sabotage.

SSU officers are systematically acting preemptively and preventing most of these crimes," the statement says.

Ukrainian special services regularly expose Russian agents for artificially inciting conflicts between representatives of different confessions and religious communities.

At the same time, SSU counterintelligence is uncovering enemy attempts to recruit Ukrainians to prepare terrorist attacks and adjust air strikes on the country’s civilian infrastructure.

The occupiers’ main "targets" are places where large numbers of people gather, regardless of the purpose and location of civilian sites.

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Recommendations for Ukrainians

be especially vigilant when attending mass events;

do not give in to provocations or incitement to commit illegal acts;

report suspicious objects and individuals who may stage provocations or pose a potential threat to law enforcement agencies;

report contacts with strangers offering "easy money";

do not ignore air raid alerts and stay in shelters;

provide assistance to other citizens if necessary;

observe the established curfew, etc.

The Security Service has reminded the public of the special hotline on 1516.

You can also contact the SSU via other communication channels:

Read more: Putin agrees to Easter ceasefire on April 11–12