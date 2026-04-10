Russia attacked residential building in Sumy with drone: there are casualties. PHOTO

On the evening of 10 April, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a residential building in Sumy. According to preliminary reports, there are casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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"Sumy. Russia has once again struck a residential building with a drone," the message reads.

A targeted strike on civilian infrastructure.

Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties.

"The full extent of the damage is being assessed. The threat remains. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the RMA added.

As a reminder, today in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a Russian drone struck a residential building. The attack caused a fire, and one woman sought medical attention due to an acute stress reaction.