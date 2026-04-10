Russian UAV strikes residential building in Sumy, causing fire. PHOTO

In the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a Russian drone struck a residential building. The attack caused a fire, and one woman sought medical assistance for an acute stress reaction.

This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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"The Sumy community is under attack by Russian UAVs. One drone struck a residential building in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. A fire broke out," the statement reads.

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Casualties

One woman sought assistance due to a stress reaction. She is being examined by medics.

Damage

Residential buildings were damaged.

"The full extent of the attack is being assessed," the Regional Military Administration added.

See more: Day in Sumy region: over 30 wounded due to enemy shelling, including 18 children. PHOTOS