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Russian UAV strikes residential building in Sumy, causing fire. PHOTO
In the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a Russian drone struck a residential building. The attack caused a fire, and one woman sought medical assistance for an acute stress reaction.
This was reported by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Hryhorov on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"The Sumy community is under attack by Russian UAVs. One drone struck a residential building in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy. A fire broke out," the statement reads.
Casualties
- One woman sought assistance due to a stress reaction. She is being examined by medics.
Damage
- Residential buildings were damaged.
"The full extent of the attack is being assessed," the Regional Military Administration added.
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