Attack on Odesa: two dead, houses and nursery damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 10–11 April, Russian invaders attacked Odesa. Two people were killed and others were injured in the attack. Dozens of houses, a student hall of residence and a nursery school were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

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"Another night under enemy attack has brought tragic consequences for Odesa. Two people were killed when a residential area was hit. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones.

Two more victims are currently in hospital, where they are receiving all necessary care," the statement reads.

Civilian infrastructure has suffered significant damage: dozens of private and multi-storey houses, a student hall of residence, and a nursery school building. Windows have been smashed in the houses, and roofs and facades have been damaged. Catering establishments have also been damaged.

Infrastructure facilities were also hit.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian UAV hits residential building in Sumy: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack















