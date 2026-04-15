Russian strikes have caused power outages in 7 regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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As noted, energy workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

Power outage due to severe weather in Sumy Oblast

Due to severe weather, seven communities in Sumy Oblast remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

Read more: Russian strikes have caused power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

Will there be power outages?

No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates regarding power supply.

"We ask consumers, if possible, to use electricity sparingly in the evening hours—from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: Russian forces attacked energy facility in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out, power outages have occurred