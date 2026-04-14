Russian strikes have caused power outages in six regions, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

The situation at the ZNPP

The Ministry of Energy notes that due to the disconnection of one of the power transmission lines, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has lost its external power supply. The plant has switched to power from diesel generators. The causes of the outage are being investigated. This is the 13th complete power outage at the plant since the start of the full-scale war.

Read more: Russian forces attacked energy facility in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out, power outages have occurred

Outage forecast

"No power restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates regarding power supply," the statement reads.

"We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly throughout the day whenever possible. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: There are power cuts in 7 regions due to shelling,- Ministry of Energy