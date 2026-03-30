There are power cuts in 7 regions due to shelling,- Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions are temporarily without electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Energy’s press centre.

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As noted, energy workers are working flat out to restore power to all customers as soon as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock.

Read more: Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Chernihiv

No restrictions are forecast

No restrictions are expected today. Please check the official websites of your regional power companies for any updates on power supply.

"We ask consumers, where possible, to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasises.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that late on Sunday evening, 29 March, Russian troops struck a critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv.

Read more: On 30 March, power cut schedules will apply to industry, – "Ukrenergo"