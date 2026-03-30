On 30 March, power cut schedules will apply to industry, – "Ukrenergo"

On the evening of Monday, 30 March, power restriction schedules will be in force for industrial consumers across all regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.

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Restrictions for industry

The schedules will be in effect from 18:00 to 22:00.

The company reiterated that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the impact of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Ukrenergo" added that the situation in the power system may change. The timing and extent of the restrictions can be found on the official websites of the regional power distribution companies.

Read more: Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and region – DTEK