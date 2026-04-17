Massive attacks on Kherson region: dozens of settlements under Russian fire, 9 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian forces have shelled the Kherson region, damaging residential buildings, administrative buildings, and infrastructure. There are civilian casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson RMA and the head of the Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko.

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Over the past 24 hours, the following areas have come under enemy drone attacks, air strikes and artillery shelling: Inzhenerne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Chornobaivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Honcharne, Novodmytrivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Urozhayne, Khreshchenivka, Shevchenkivka, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamianka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Stepne, Lvove, Milove, Orlove, Vesele, and the city of Kherson.

"Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging in particular six high-rise buildings and eight private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a municipal utility, a gas pipeline, a petrol station, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles.

Nine people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," the statement said.

See also on Censor.NET: Two people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson region. VIDEO

Attacks on civilians on 17 April

At approximately 06:00 a.m., the Russians fired on Novoraysk using multiple launch rocket systems. A 63-year-old man was hit by the enemy strike. He sustained shrapnel wounds to his leg, concussion, blast injury, and a closed head injury. An ambulance crew transported the victim to the hospital in a moderately serious condition.

At approximately 06:30 a.m., near Inzhenerne, the Russians attacked a 70-year-old man riding a bicycle with a UAV. As a result of the attack, he sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his limbs. Doctors are currently conducting further examinations and providing him with the necessary medical care.

At around 7.00 am in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, Russian occupiers carried out another attack on public transport. This time, a minibus operated by a private transport company was hit by an enemy strike.

According to preliminary information, the driver and passengers were not injured.

Watch more: Two people were killed and 11 others were wounded as result of enemy strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO

The aftermath of the attack on the bus











