Strike by Ukrainian MiG-29MU1: 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade destroyed occupiers’ UAV command post. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force continues to effectively destroy the enemy’s technological capabilities by delivering precision airstrikes on key drone control centres. Footage of combat operations by pilots of the 204th Sevastopol Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Oleksandr Pokryshkin has been released online. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The footage captures the process of tracking and subsequently neutralising a Russian micro-group that was launching drones from concealed positions.

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Read more: 189 out of 215 UAVs neutralized by air defense forces - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS