Russian media report that Crimean activist Prykhodko is to face trial in Russia for fourth time on new charges

In Russia, preparations are underway for the fourth trial of Crimean political prisoner Oleh Prykhodko, who is accused of new serious crimes.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian publication "Mediazona" reports on this.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

New charges

The Southern District Military Court has received another criminal case against a 67-year-old pro-Ukrainian activist.

This time, he is accused of "aiding terrorism" and "inciting treason."

Both articles provide for the possibility of life imprisonment.

As noted, the new prosecution was triggered by a tip-off from a cellmate.

According to him, Prykhodko allegedly suggested that Russians planning to fight against Ukraine surrender to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: IMI expert Zemliana sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison in Russia: Moscow accuses her of throwing juice at ambassador

Who is Prykhodko?

Oleh Prykhodko is a resident of the city of Saki in occupied Crimea, a blacksmith and metal engraver.

He openly opposed the occupation of the peninsula and supported Ukraine.

The activist was detained in the fall of 2019 on charges of plotting a terrorist attack and manufacturing explosives.

During a search of his home, a TNT block was allegedly found, but Prykhodko himself claimed that it had been planted there.

Subsequently, charges of plotting to set fire to the Russian consulate in Lviv and of possessing explosives were added to the case.

In 2021, the Southern District Military Court sentenced him to five years in prison.

The persecution continues

Despite previous convictions, Russian law enforcement agencies continue to open new cases against the activist.

Human rights activists view such actions as politically motivated persecution.