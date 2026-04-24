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Russian forces advance in Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

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Advance of Russian troops

The enemy advanced in the town of Rodynske, in Pokrovsk urban hromada, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

Russian advances recorded in Rodynske

See more: Occupiers advance near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka – DeepState. MAPS

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Russian Army (11684) Donetsk region (5661) Pokrovskyy district (1292) Rodynske (68)
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