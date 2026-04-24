Russian forces advance in Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState. MAP
Russian forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
Advance of Russian troops
The enemy advanced in the town of Rodynske, in Pokrovsk urban hromada, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.
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