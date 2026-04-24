Russian forces advance in Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Advance of Russian troops

The enemy advanced in the town of Rodynske, in Pokrovsk urban hromada, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast.

See more: Occupiers advance near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka – DeepState. MAPS