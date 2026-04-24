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Occupiers advance near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka – DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

Advance of Russian troops

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Novooleksandrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.

Read more: Russia is preparing active actions in Pokrovsk direction, - 7th Corps of AAF

Updated maps

The occupiers have advanced near Hryshyne

Read more: Enemy is advancing near Myrne in Zaporizhzhia, - DeepState. MAP

The occupiers have advanced near Novooleksandrivka

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Donetsk region (5661) Pokrovskyy district (1290) Novooleksandrivka (6) Hryshyne (51) DeepState (487)
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