Occupiers advance near Hryshyne and Novooleksandrivka – DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops have gained ground in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
Advance of Russian troops
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Novooleksandrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report states.
Updated maps
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