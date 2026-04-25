During night-time attack by Russian Federation, NATO fighter jets shot down Russian UAV that was heading from Odesa region to Romania

During a nighttime attack by Russian drones on southern Ukraine, Romania was forced to scramble British Royal Air Force fighter jets as part of a NATO mission to patrol the airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense.

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According to the agency, Russian drones approached the Ukrainian-Romanian border in the Tulcea County area, near the town of Reni.

"A Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft established radar contact with a target located approximately 1.5 km from the port city of Reni, over Ukrainian territory. The pilots were authorized to engage the drones," according to a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

Later, debris from the drone was found in neighboring Romania.

"Residents of Galați reported to the 112 emergency service that debris had fallen in the Bariera Traian area. Fragments of a drone were found at several locations," the agency reported.

According to preliminary reports, a farm building and a power line were damaged. There were no casualties.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the incident is yet another indication of the security threat in the region.

"The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns the Russian Federation's irresponsible actions and emphasizes that they pose a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea region," the ministry stated.

A massive combined strike on April 25

On the night of April 25, Russian forces launched another massive combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using strike drones and various types of missiles. Both the western and central regions of the country came under attack.

According to preliminary data from the Air Force, the main strike was directed at:

Kyiv region;

Central regions of Ukraine;

Southern regions;

Specific critical infrastructure facilities.

Air defense forces were deployed across many regions, facing a heavy workload due to the scale of the attack and the combined use of various weapons systems.

A series of explosions rocked Dnipro overnight, lasting several hours, and resulting in fires and significant damage to residential and industrial infrastructure. At least three people were killed in the attack, and more than 20 residents were injured.

More than 20 residents were injured, including a child;

at least one 4-story residential building has been partially destroyed;

At least five high-rise buildings, private homes, and businesses have been damaged;

Large-scale fires broke out, including at gas stations and industrial facilities.

Kharkiv was also hit by Russian attacks. The enemy attacked several districts of the city. A man and a one-and-a-half-year-old boy were injured.