Cases of cannibalism among soldiers have been reported in the Russian army, which may indicate that units are facing a critical shortage of supplies.

According to Censor.NET, The Sunday Times reports this, citing intercepted conversations provided by Ukrainian intelligence.

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What has come to light

This refers to a conversation between Russian military personnel that took place in November 2025 near Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

According to one of the officers, a soldier with the call sign "Limp" killed two of his comrades and attempted to eat parts of their bodies.

In the end, according to him, other soldiers neutralized the attacker.

Evidence and assessments

The officer also provided photographs which, according to the publication, show no signs of having been edited.

An independent military surgeon noted that the injuries visible in the images do not appear to be combat-related and were likely caused by a sharp instrument.

Signs of supply issues

In an intercepted conversation, Russian soldiers also complain about a lack of food.

In particular, there are reports of "meager rations" and speculation that the situation could lead to further incidents of this kind.

Context

The article notes that one of the participants in the conversation, Vladislav Razikov, has been fighting in the war since at least 2023 and was stationed in the occupied territories of Donetsk region.