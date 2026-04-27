"Artan" fighters eliminated several Russians in close combat in Zaporizhzhia sector: "I’ve finished this one off. Take his radio. And knife – that’ll be my prize.". VIDEO

Censor.NET has obtained a video showing fighters from the Ministry of Defence’s DIU’s ‘Artan’ special forces unit inspecting the premises immediately after a firefight with Russian occupiers. The battle took place in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The footage shows Ukrainian special forces conducting a reconnaissance of the battlefield and searching the bodies of the eliminated invaders. Judging by the soldiers’ conversation, they managed to kill at least two Russians in close combat. One of the occupiers was wearing ‘Multicam’ camouflage and tried to use a first-aid kit before he died.

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"I’ve already finished this one off. I’ve already killed this one. Take it, take the radio. Take the knife, that’ll be my trophy. Pockets, trousers. And did I see where he was? I was sitting right here. Oh well, f*** it. A f***er in camouflage. See? He was getting his first-aid kit out. Right, right, let’s f*** off. Right, f*** him," says one of the soldiers in the recording.

Watch more: Soldiers of 128th SHMB, who had been holding their positions in Zaporizhzhia for 199 days: We had to fire by sound alone, there were no night-vision goggles

Warning! Strong language!