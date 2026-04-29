Belarus has closed exit for Russian conscripts: single border control base has been created, - media

Belarus has closed its borders to Russian conscripts: a joint border control database has been launched between the two countries, blocking the departure of individuals listed in the Russian Federation’s draft registration records.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing The Moscow Times.

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Details

Under the new rules, Russian citizens who have received summonses (including via the electronic registry system) are automatically placed on a stop list at the Belarusian border.

The main change concerns the introduction of electronic summonses in Russia, which are considered served as soon as they appear in the user’s personal account on government portals. From now on:

Individuals who have received a summons are prohibited from leaving the Russian Federation;

This ban is automatically enforced at all border crossing points in Belarus (both at land borders with the EU and at airports).

Consequently, Russians attempting to travel via Minsk to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, or EU countries will be detained or turned back immediately upon attempting to cross the border.

What happened before?

According to a representative of the State Border Committee of Belarus, "if the response is that there are no restrictions on departure, then you may leave Belarus. If departure is prohibited, then all questions should be directed to the Russian Federation. If a person is listed in the database, they will not be allowed to leave."

The first case of a ban on traveling through Belarus for a Russian citizen who received an electronic summons was reported on April 27.

According to the "Movement of Conscientious Objectors," the case involves a conscript from St. Petersburg who was summoned for a medical examination at the military registration and enlistment office and was later placed on a travel ban list. After that, the conscript attempted to leave the country via Belarus, but at the border he was removed from his flight and informed of the travel ban.