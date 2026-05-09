Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka and Predtechyne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka (Pokrovsk district) and Predtechyne (Kramatorsk district)," the report states.

Read more: Defense Forces carry out clearing operation near Rodynske and Vilne, enemy advances in Pokrovsk district – DeepState. MAPS