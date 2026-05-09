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Enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka and Predtechyne in Donetsk region, – DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The enemy has advanced near Novooleksandrivka (Pokrovsk district) and Predtechyne (Kramatorsk district)," the report states.
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