Defense Forces carry out clearing operation near Rodynske and Vilne, enemy advances in Pokrovsk district – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, while the Defense Forces cleared areas near two settlements.

DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast), and near Nykanorivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the report said.

Read more: Occupiers advance in Rodynske and Krasnyi Lyman – DeepState





Clearing out the occupiers

It is also noted that Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out clearing operations near Rodynske and near Vilne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast).

Read more: Russian forces advance in Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState



