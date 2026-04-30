Defense Forces carry out clearing operation near Rodynske and Vilne, enemy advances in Pokrovsk district – DeepState. MAPS
Russian occupation forces have advanced in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast, while the Defense Forces cleared areas near two settlements.
DeepState analysts reported this, Censor.NET reports.
Russian advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Rodynske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast), and near Nykanorivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast)," the report said.
Clearing out the occupiers
It is also noted that Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out clearing operations near Rodynske and near Vilne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast).
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