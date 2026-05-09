Ukraine is stepping up its efforts towards European integration: we are preparing for launch of clusters and further decisions, — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with European Council President António Costa, during which they discussed Ukraine’s further European integration and diplomatic steps to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel.

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Zelenskyy thanked European partners for their support of Ukraine in the war against Russia and emphasized Europe’s strategic unity in the face of full-scale aggression.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own independence, but also for the right of European countries to determine their own future.

"Russia will not succeed in breaking Europe and dividing it: there have been many attempts, but none have worked," Zelenskyy said.

European Integration: A Course Toward Establishing Clusters

During talks with partners, Ukraine’s further progress toward membership in the European Union was discussed.

According to the president, Kyiv is preparing to open negotiation clusters as part of the EU accession process.

"Ukraine will be a full member of the European Union. We are preparing for the opening of clusters and further decisions," he said.

Separately, the parties raised a number of diplomatic issues, including recent international initiatives and agreements brokered by the United States regarding a prisoner exchange with Russia on a "1,000 for 1,000" basis.

This is one of the largest potential prisoner exchanges since the full-scale war began.