Russia has stepped up troop rotations and logistics in Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, - to Trehubov

Russian troops have recently focused significant efforts on improving logistics and conducting troop rotations in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department for the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this on Hromadske Radio.

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Due to their proximity to the Russian border, the occupiers have greater opportunities to redeploy forces and equipment and replenish their supplies. The enemy is focusing particular attention on the areas around Lyman, Borova, and Kupiansk, using the occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast to reinforce their positions.

The occupiers are pressing on the Ukrainian bridgehead but are suffering losses

On the left bank, Russian forces are attempting to advance simultaneously from several directions, particularly operating actively through the Pishchane area toward Kivsharivka. The main goal is to maintain constant pressure on Ukrainian positions and complicate the logistics of the Defense Forces.

"They are trying to apply pressure from several sides at once. We have to repel them. Of course, it’s not very easy there, given the situation—a small area surrounded on all sides. The Russians are able to constantly attack our logistics, but on our side, we can rely on the city of Kupiansk to create problems for them as well—including with logistics—and directly eliminate enemy personnel," the military official said.

At the same time, according to Trehubov, certain sectors remain problematic for Russia. In particular, on the Velykoburlutskyi sector, Russian attempts to advance regularly fail, and Ukrainian forces have even managed to retake some positions.

"This is the sector where they just can’t make it work. And, in principle, they’re also very active on the Lyman sector, but every time they simply crash into Ukrainian defenses," the spokesperson noted.