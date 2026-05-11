Palisa discussed with RTX delegation acceleration of missile deliveries to Patriot

The Ukrainian side discussed with a delegation from the RTX defense corporation the issue of expediting the delivery of missiles for the Patriot system and the repair of damaged systems.

This was reported by Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I had another round of talks with a delegation from the defense contractor RTX. We discussed what is currently critical for us: speeding up the delivery of missiles for the Patriot system, repairing damaged systems, and the possibility of servicing some components in Ukraine," he said.

According to him, an agreement was recently signed for the supply of PAC-2 GEM-T missiles. Some of them are to be manufactured at a new facility in Germany.

"The key issue right now is to speed up the process as much as possible, and it is also important to find ways for Ukraine to receive the missiles more quickly," Palisa added.

Read more: US warns Europe of delays in arms deliveries due to stock shortages

Solutions for Countering Drones

They also discussed new measures to counter drones and promising, more affordable missiles designed to engage UAVs.

"The work is ongoing," the deputy head of the Presidential Office concluded.